Uttar Pradesh: Footage of 2 boys kissing on moving bike goes viral, police react

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet has been buzzing with a recently surfaced video depicting an attention-grabbing combination of a bike stunt and a public display of affection (PDA) between two boys. In the viral video, two individuals are seen riding as pillion passengers on a bike, engaging in a risky riding practice known as "tripling," where three people ride on a single motorcycle. However, what sets this video apart is the unexpected twist: one of the boys turns towards the back, initiating a kiss with the other rider.

The incident captured on video reportedly took place in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, adding a location context to the unfolding narrative. As the video circulated across social media platforms, it quickly became a topic of discussion and debate among online users.

Responses to the video have been varied and diverse. Some viewers have expressed fascination and curiosity, perceiving the bike stunt and public display of affection as acts of audacity and defiance against societal norms. They applaud the individuals for challenging conventional expectations and advocating for personal freedom.

However, the video has also faced criticism from others who find the behavior inappropriate and a breach of public decorum. They argue that such acts should be confined to private spaces and that public displays of affection, especially in unconventional settings, may be deemed offensive or intrusive to others.

The Rampur police have responded promptly to the video circulating on the internet, signaling their awareness of the situation and their intent to take action. In a tweet addressing the matter, the police department assured the public that they are actively looking into the incident. The tweet indicated that the authorities responsible, likely the traffic department, have been given clear instructions to initiate the necessary steps to address the issue.

The specific content of the tweet, which reads, "The concerned (purportedly traffic dept.) have been directed to take necessary action regarding the tweet (translated)," implies that the police have directed the appropriate department to take appropriate measures based on the information shared in the tweet.

This response from the Rampur police reflects their responsibility to uphold the law and address incidents that come to their attention. Their active involvement and commitment to investigating the matter demonstrate their dedication to maintaining order and ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

Earlier, there was a similar incident where two girls were spotted kissing

In a noteworthy incident earlier this year, two girls from Tamil Nadu gained widespread attention when a video of them went viral. Instead of sitting in the conventional manner facing forward while riding a bike, they were observed facing each other. What caught people's attention was their affectionate behavior as they hugged and kissed each other while the bike was in motion.