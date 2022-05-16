Thieves in UP return temple idols after getting nightmares

Representational image

We rarely hear such news that thieves return stuff after a theft. But in Uttar Pradesh, such an incident happened recently. Days after stealing ashtadhatu idols from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha in Chitrakoot, thieves returned 14 idols to the priest.

They claimed they were having nightmares after committing the crime and that is why the thieves decided to return the idols, police said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

"16 ashtadhatu idols worth several crores were stolen from the ancient Balaji temple at Taraunha on the night of May 9. In this connection, Mahant Rambalak had lodged an FIR against unknown thieves," Station House Officer of Sadar Kotwali Karvi, Rajiv Kumar Singh, said.

"Out of 16 stolen idols, 14 were found mysteriously in a sack near the residence of Mahant Rambalak on Sunday," he said, adding that the priest also found a letter with the sack in which thieves wrote that they were having scary dreams at night, so because of fear they are returning the idols.

At present all the 14 'ashtadhatu' (made up of eight metals) idols have been deposited in the Kotwali and further action is being taken, he added.

