Uttar Pradesh news: IAS Saumya Pandey sits on ground to listen elderly’s demand, pic goes viral

Picture credits: Twitter- @CdoKanpurDehat

Individuals put forth a lot of effort to become IAS officers, but some still do not believe in themselves. Success in this situation always comes as a pleasant surprise. IAS official Saumya Pandey, who was born in Prayagraj, experienced a similar situation.

Social media users applauded IAS Saumya Pandey for the compassionate way she treated an elderly man who came into her office to borrow an electronic cycle. Photos of a heartwarming exchange between an IAS official and a crippled old man in Uttar Pradesh have gone viral, and people have commended the officer for his concern for the guy and assurance that he would be taken seriously.

According to a post on the official Twitter account of the Chief Development Officer, Kanpur Dehat, the incident took place in the district of Kanpur when a man named Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, asked for assistance to purchase an electric cycle under a state government programme.

“The Chief Development Officer @saumyapandey999 heard the pain of Divyang old Dhaniram, a resident of Amraudha Nagar Panchayat, who came to buy an electronic cycle and directed the Divyangjan Adhikari to provide all possible help so that the old people can get all the benefits of the government's schemes,” the tweet read.

The administration posted pictures of the incident, which took place outside the office building, and they quickly went viral when internet users commended IAS Pandey for defying the "VIP culture in bureaucracy" and helping the complainant while sitting on the ground and exposed to the sun.

IAS Pandey received compliments for carrying out her duties "sincerely" as people praised her for the action.