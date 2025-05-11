VIRAL
A man allegedly shot at two persons for fat-shaming him during a feast in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, local police said. The incident occurred on Thursday and a complaint was lodged at Khajni police station the following day. Read on to know more.
A man allegedly shot at two men for fat-shaming him during a feast in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, police said on Saturday. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday and a complaint was lodged at Khajni police station the following day. The accused was arrested the same day.
Arjun Chauhan, a resident of the Belghat area, was attending a community feast near a temple with his uncle a few days ago. During the event, two other guests -- Anil Chauhan and Shubham Chauhan from Manjhariya -- allegedly mocked his weight and called him "motu (fat)".
"Enraged, Arjun Chauhan and his friend Asif Khan on Thursday followed the pair on the highway. After an initial failed attempt, the accused stopped their car near the Tenua toll plaza, dragged both men out and opened fire before fleeing," Superintendent of Police (South) Jitendra Kumar said.
Passersby rushed the injured to the district hospital from where they were referred to the district medical college. Both are now out of danger, the officer said.
Based on a complaint by Shubham Chauhan's father, an FIR was registered and the accused arrested on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI).
