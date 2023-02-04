Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Naked woman spotted ringing doorbells in Rampur streets

The woman was purportedly captured on CCTV footage wandering the streets of Rampur's Milak village.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

A fictitious video of a mysterious woman is going viral on social media who rang the doorbells of residents in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident was captured on CCTV on January 29. 

Police said that they were made aware of the occurrence after a citizen reported it.

The police started the investigation and identified her name in a statement on Saturday. After speaking to the woman’s parents, Rampur police stated that she had “mental health” issues and had supposedly been receiving therapy in Bareilly for the previous five years.

The woman's family members have been counselled to avoid similar circumstances in the future, according to the police, who also asked the public to stop circulating false information. The family has been asked to keep a close watch on the woman. 

In their statement, the Rampur Police also pleaded with people to avoid spreading false information on social media groups and to avoid spreading fear.

