Uttar Pradesh: Mysterious lights in sky leaves Lucknow residents baffled, check out viral photos

The photos and videos were recorded by residents of Malihabad in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:58 AM IST

Photo via Twitter

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow were left baffled as a strange trail of lights in the skies was spotted in the sky on Monday evening. Local residents captured the blinking lights on their cameras and shared videos on social media platforms.

Check out the photos here. 

Some found it a celestial event while others termed it 'strange'. The video was recorded by residents of Malihabad in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh. 

Some people on Twitter even said it could be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Sources, however, said that it was a Starlink-51 satellite train. On September 4, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX sent a space tug aloft along with another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida, carrying 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. SpaceX has already sent more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, in an effort to create a huge constellation for broadband service targeted at remote areas.

The company founded by Musk has also launched more than 25 Starlink-centric missions in 2022 already. The September 4 launch was SpaceX's 40th of the year and continued to add to the Starlink mega constellation.

