Uttar Pradesh: Mysterious lights in sky leaves Lucknow residents baffled, check out viral photos

Photo via Twitter

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow were left baffled as a strange trail of lights in the skies was spotted in the sky on Monday evening. Local residents captured the blinking lights on their cameras and shared videos on social media platforms.

Check out the photos here.

Some found it a celestial event while others termed it 'strange'. The video was recorded by residents of Malihabad in the Lucknow district of Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Massive fire in Hyderabad's e-bike showroom leaves 7 dead, several others injured

Some people on Twitter even said it could be an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Sources, however, said that it was a Starlink-51 satellite train. On September 4, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX sent a space tug aloft along with another big batch of its Starlink internet satellites.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida, carrying 51 Starlink internet satellites to orbit. SpaceX has already sent more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, in an effort to create a huge constellation for broadband service targeted at remote areas.

READ | Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh who was jailed in Pakistan, dies in road accident

The company founded by Musk has also launched more than 25 Starlink-centric missions in 2022 already. The September 4 launch was SpaceX's 40th of the year and continued to add to the Starlink mega constellation.