Uttar Pradesh: Locals save monkey who gets stuck in tyre, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Videos of people saving the lives of animals are often heartwarming to watch. These are the clips that bring joy to people's hearts. In today’s edition of videos showcasing humans saving animals from disastrous situations, here’s a clip that shows how the quick actions of locals of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki saved the life of a monkey who was stuck in the wheel of a bike. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on the internet. Take a look here:

The viral video opens with a monkey crossing the road who got stuck in the wheel of a high-speed bike. The bike rider applied the brakes as soon as he realized that the monkey is stuck in the wheel. Attempts were made to get the monkey out of the wheel, but it was unable to do so. Following that, the locals saved the monkey's life by opening the wheel. Fortunately, both the bike rider and the monkey are safe.

There is a possibility that after watching the clip you will want to applaud the locals too for saving the animal’s life. And what makes the video even more emotional to watch is the crowd overwhelmed reaction to saving the monkey.