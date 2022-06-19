'Superman' UP policeman saves woman from being run over by train, video goes viral

CCTV footage of UP police saving an elderly woman is going viral on social platforms.

Uttar Pradesh police personnel saves the life of an elderly woman who was trying to cross a railway track at Lalitpur junction on Sunday morning.

A CCTV footage, circulating over social media platforms shows that a woman was trying to cross railway tracks at the Lalitpur junction, UP dangerously on Saturday morning. A policeman spot the lady and pulled her off the tracks right before a train passed.

The woman was saved from a tragic accident by Kamlesh Kumar Dubey (59) of UP's Jhansi district. The CCTV footage of the brave-hearted personnel has gone viral on social media and netizens have called him, "Superman".

WATCH | An alert Railway Police Force official rescues elderly woman who was moments away from being run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur on Saturday pic.twitter.com/hSI7cwTeKe — Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) June 19, 2022

