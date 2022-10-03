Uttar Pradesh: Drunk teacher with beer cans takes class in Hathras school, video goes viral

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras city, the school teacher was found in a heavily intoxicated state after consuming alcohol in a school classroom. The assistant teacher, identified as Shailendra Singh Gautam, was seen in a now-viral video attempting to hide beer cans during class at DRB Intercollege when confronted by staff. In the video, the teacher can be seen in an inebriated condition and can be also seen defending himself and hiding a can of beer.

Take a look here:

The video was shared on Twitter by Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal who urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against the teacher. "Drunk master ji is teaching children, girls in a state of intoxication. The video is said to be from Hathras, UP. If the teachers — who are the shapers of the children's future do such a thing — can the future of the children be good? Take action on this teacher immediately@Uppolice,” Swati captioned the clip.

According to media reports, the teacher named Shailendra was later suspended and a three-member committee is now investigating the whole matter.