Uttar Pradesh: 2.3 feet tall Azeem Mansoori leads his baraat to Hapur, watch video here

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Azeem Mansoori of UP's Shamli's wedding wish has finally been fulfilled. On Wednesday, Azeem Mansoori became the groom and led his wedding procession to Hapur. Mansoori led his procession with great pomp, wearing Sehra and sherwani on his head. For the unknown, Azeem is getting married to Bushara, from Hapur. Bushara's height is nearly identical to Azeem's.

Mansoori met the girl of his dream in March 2021 for the first time. Bushara, who stands 3 feet tall, engaged to Mansoori in April 2021. The couple decided to marry after Bushara finished her graduation. Mansoori has struggled to find a suitable match for himself. In 2019, he even approached former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for assistance in finding a bride. But after years of searching, the class 5 dropout was able to find a bride in Hapur.

Uttar Pradesh | Azeem Mansoori, a 2.3 feet tall man, in Shamli district, wants to invite PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath to his wedding as he finally ties the knot in November pic.twitter.com/quhYaUyOKx October 29, 2022

For his wedding, Mansoori has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I'll be getting married in November. I will give my wedding invitation cards to PM Modi & CM Yogi. I will go to Delhi & will be inviting them," Azeem Mansoori told ANI.

Mansoori has even stitched a special sherwani and three-piece suit for his special day. Mansoori, according to a media report, runs a cosmetic store and earns enough. He is the youngest of six siblings born in Kairana. He endured taunts and insults in school before dropping out of class 5 and beginning to assist his brothers at the cosmetics store.