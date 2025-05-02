Some ecommerce websites in India have turned the appraisal time sarcastic tickling the funny bones of the social media users. An X social media user, who is a marketing professional, noticed that if one types “appraisal” in the search box of Zepto online delivery platform, the app literally shows peanuts.

Some ecommerce websites in India have turned the appraisal time sarcastic tickling the funny bones of the social media users. An X social media user, who is a marketing professional, noticed that if one types “appraisal” in the search box of Zepto online delivery platform, the app literally shows peanuts.

Online delivery apps quirky search

The user, Harshita shared a screenshot of the same and on her X account, wrote, “Brands are so good at moment marketing. When you search 'appraisal' on @ZeptoNow, you find peanuts! That's crazy, no?” The screenshot shows a packet of peanuts snacks popping up in the search results of ‘appraisal’. Clarifying the phenomenon, Harshita wrote that this is not a part of a paid marketing campaign of the company but rather a curiosity at work.

The fun dig, which social media users perceived as a witty take on the appraisal time, quickly became viral as it grabbed massive attention from the online users. This made many users curious about the same who searched for the same query on Zepto’s app and, finding the same result, excitedly shared their screenshots.

However, this is not only the case with Zepto, as, the same search on Swiggy Instamart also shows similar results with peanut snack variants popping up in the results. However, Blinkit has upgraded its search results for the query by showing kitchen utensils along with peanuts and chikkis.