US woman's date night takes an unexpected twist after downing 48 oysters

EquanaB, a popular TikTok user from the United States, has captured the internet's attention with a video recounting an unusual dining experience. During her date at Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta, she ordered an impressive four dozen oysters, much to the discomfort of her date.

In a viral video on TikTok, EquanaB, a woman from the United States, has taken the internet by storm after sharing her rather extraordinary dining misadventure. The video, which has garnered over a million views, details an awkward encounter where she found herself left with a hefty bill as her date abruptly abandoned her at a restaurant.

The rendezvous took place at Fontaine's Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia, a well-known establishment celebrated for its exceptional oysters. EquanaB's culinary enthusiasm led her to order an impressive four dozen oysters, savoring each one with audible slurping sounds. Despite her date's evident discomfort, she continued to indulge, extending her order to include crab cakes and red potatoes.

However, when the time came to settle the bill, which totaled $184, her date made a swift exit, claiming to visit the restroom, but he never returned. This left EquanaB to foot the bill, and she couldn't hide her astonishment and frustration, exclaiming in the video, "Why did he say he was going to the bathroom and never come back? I'm like, hold on. It's been 10, 20, 30 minutes."

After the incident, EquanaB confronted her date through text, expressing her disbelief at his behavior. His response was, "I offered to take you out for drinks and you ordered all that food. I can Cash App the total for the drinks."

The video has generated a flurry of reactions online, with many taking the man's side. One commenter wrote, "I don't know what's worse, the 48 oysters as an APPETIZER or the insane slurping and smacking." Another added, "He literally said can we meet for drinks, and then you proceeded to slurp down half the ocean." Some found her eating habits off-putting and felt sympathy for her date.

However, there were also defenders of EquanaB's right to enjoy her meal. "I keep coming back to this video because those oysters look so good," one user wrote.

Interestingly, the general manager of Fontaine's Oyster House noted that such incidents were not uncommon at their establishment, shedding light on the diversity of perspectives in the world of dining etiquette.