Mother's joke pulls daughter out of 5 years long 'irreversible coma'

A US woman who was in coma for five years, came out of it laughing at her mother's joke. Know complete story of miracle here.

A US woman who went into a coma back in September 2017 after a car accident, came out of an 'irreversible coma' after five years, laughing at her mother's joke. Jemmifar Flewellen of Michigan defied the odds and miraculously started laughing out of a coma in August 2022 at her mother, Peggy Means's joke.

Peggy Means while talking to PEOPLE said, "When she woke up, it scared me at first because she was laughing and she had never done that," Means tells PEOPLE. "Every dream came true. Today's the day I said, 'That door that was closed, that kept us apart, had just opened. We were back.'"

Flewellen was 35 years old when she went into a coma and she woke up at the age of 41. During this time, Flewellen's mother Peggy Means never left her side.

According to reports, Flewellen could still not talk or move but she could nod. As time went on, she started becoming more strong and more awake. Initially, she would sleep a lot

but gradually, after months she began to be more awake.

Flewellen's physician, Dr Ralph Wang told PEOPLE that only 1-2 per cent of patients can wake up and make progress. Jennifer Flewellen's son Julian was only 11 years old when she went into a coma. He grew up to be a footballer. Jennifer even went to see his match after coming out of coma.

