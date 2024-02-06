Twitter
Mother's joke pulls daughter out of 5 years long 'irreversible coma'

UPI transactions not working, netizens claim several bank servers down

Budget session to be extended by a day till Feb 10

Setback for Sharad Pawar as EC rules in favour of nephew Ajit's faction, calls his party 'real' NCP

Mother's joke pulls daughter out of 5 years long 'irreversible coma'

UPI transactions not working, netizens claim several bank servers down

Healthy Indian salad recipes

Eye Health: Exercises to reduce eye strain and improve vision

Tips to sharpen your mind

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks 'million mirror selfies' on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

From 'Parivarvaad' Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani confirm separation after 11 years of marriage; couple issues joint statement

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog Scotch, gifted by Sushant Singh Rajput, dies; actress pens emotional tribute

Mother's joke pulls daughter out of 5 years long 'irreversible coma'

A US woman who was in coma for five years, came out of it laughing at her mother's joke. Know complete story of miracle here.

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 08:53 PM IST

A US woman who went into a coma back in September 2017 after a car accident, came out of an 'irreversible coma' after five years, laughing at her mother's joke. Jemmifar Flewellen of Michigan defied the odds and miraculously started laughing out of a coma in August 2022 at her mother, Peggy Means's joke. 

Peggy Means while talking to PEOPLE said,  "When she woke up, it scared me at first because she was laughing and she had never done that," Means tells PEOPLE. "Every dream came true. Today's the day I said, 'That door that was closed, that kept us apart, had just opened. We were back.'"

Flewellen was 35 years old when she went into a coma and she woke up at the age of 41. During this time, Flewellen's mother Peggy Means never left her side. 

According to reports, Flewellen could still not talk or move but she could nod. As time went on, she started becoming more strong and more awake. Initially, she would sleep a lot 
but gradually, after months she began to be more awake. 

Flewellen's physician, Dr Ralph Wang told PEOPLE that only 1-2 per cent of patients can wake up and make progress. Jennifer Flewellen's son Julian was only 11 years old when she went into a coma. He grew up to be a footballer. Jennifer even went to see his match after coming out of coma.

Read: Viral video: Reporter slaps herself during live broadcast, here’s why

