US woman in Delhi amazed by how easy grocery shopping is in India: Watch

American woman Kristen Fischer shared an Instagram video showing her quick trip to a neighbourhood grocery store in New Delhi, praising India’s kirana shops for making everyday shopping convenient.

For Kristen Fischer, buying basic groceries in New Delhi does not require a long trip or even a vehicle. The American woman recently shared a video showing how she walked to a neighbourhood grocery store located less than a minute from her home.

Fischer, who regularly posts about her experiences of living in India, said she enjoys having small grocery shops spread across residential neighbourhoods.

The short distance allowed her to quickly pick up what she needed and return home almost immediately.

Fischer buys milk and curd from local shop

In the video, Fischer was seen visiting the shop in the morning to buy groceries for the day.

She spoke to the shopkeeper in Hindi and asked for two litres of full-cream milk and half a kilogram of curd. After receiving the items, she paid in cash and walked back towards her home.

The quick shopping trip became an example of one of the everyday conveniences she appreciates about living in India.

‘Kirana stores help make India function’

Sharing the video on Instagram, Fischer said one of the things she loves about India is how easily people can find small shops within their neighbourhoods.

She highlighted how everyday essentials are often available just a short walk from people's homes. Fischer also praised kirana stores for their importance in daily life, saying they help make the country function.

Social media users react

The video prompted several users to share their views in the comments.

One user suggested using quick-commerce service Blinkit instead, writing, "You can also use Blinkit."

Another person appreciated Fischer's decision to shop locally, commenting, "It's good that you are giving business to small grocery shops."

Fischer's video has once again highlighted the role neighbourhood kirana stores continue to play in making everyday shopping convenient for residents.