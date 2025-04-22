Built in 1835, it was once home to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Today, it is known as the 'Jewel of Jaipur.'

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day official visit, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children. During his visit, he is expected to attend several important meetings. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

The Vance family started their trip by visiting the famous Akshardham Temple in Delhi, where they posed for photos with the media. Later, they are expected to leave for Jaipur, where they will stay at the luxurious Rambagh Palace, once a royal residence and now a heritage hotel.

Rambagh Palace, built in 1835, was once home to Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II and his queen, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Today, it is known as the 'Jewel of Jaipur.' Spread across 47 acres, the palace features beautiful gardens, wide verandas, and grand rooms that still reflect royal charm.

The Vance family will stay in the Grand Presidential Suite, the most expensive room in the palace. The suite covers about 1,798 square feet and has been specially decorated with the family’s photos and fresh flowers. As part of the high-level hospitality, a medical team including doctors and nurses will be available 24/7. The cost for one night in this suite is reported to be around Rs 16 lakh.

Inside the palace, the Suvarna Mahal restaurant offers a royal dining experience. It was once the ballroom of the palace and still has its high ceilings, grand chandeliers, and classic paintings. The menu includes traditional dishes from across India, such as Rajasthani laal maas, dum pukht biryani, dal makhani, and gatte ki sabzi.

While the palace now functions as a luxury hotel, tourists can visit parts of it like the gardens and main hall from 9 am to 5 pm. Entry is Rs 700 for Indian citizens and Rs 1,500 for foreigners. Children under 5 can enter for free, and there are discounts for students and senior citizens.