US shuts down visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indian netizens take a dig, says, 'par vo noble peace prize...dhoka...'
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Infrastructure profit rises 9.9% YoY to Rs 3.01 crore in Q3 FY26
Viral video: Akshay Kumar meets fan girl, asks help for her father, says 'papa ke upar bahut karz hai', what he does next wins netizens
Delhi-NCR freezes as temperature plumps to 3°C, IMD issues 'red' alert for dense fog, AQI reaches 352
Iran Protests: US President Donald Trump claims killings of Iranian protesters have 'stopped', but Tehran signals fast trials
Iran issues assassination threat to US President Donald Trump, with chilling 'bullet won't miss' message aired on TV
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026: Over 3.48 crore voters to decide fate of 2869 seats across 29 Municipal Corporations
Bank Holiday, January 15: Are banks closed today for Makar Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, Maharashtra polls? Check state-wise list here
Happy Magh Bihu 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages, greetings to share with your loved ones
Day after Indians advised to leave Iran, MEA issues fresh advisory amid unrest: ‘Avoid travel to Islamic Republic of Iran’
VIRAL
The United States of America has freezes the immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria, in an effort to intensify the immigration crackdown. Seeing Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list, Indian netizens were quick to take a dig.
The United States of America has freezes the immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria, in an effort to intensify the immigration crackdown. The pause on Latin American countries including Brazil and Colombia, Balkan nations including Bosnia and Albania, African nationas like Morocco and Nigeria, some from Middle east and Caribbean, and South Asian nations is likely to be effective from January 21, 2026.
South Asian countries that will face pause in the visa processing from US are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. India has not been included in the list. Due to the pause, no immigration visas will be issued to these nationals. Seeing Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list, Indian netizens were quick to take a dig.
Some users highlighted that Pakistan leadership nominated US President Donald Trump for the noble peace prize, and in return Trump halted their visa processing. One commented, 'Pakistan PM- par vo nobel prize..,' while other said, 'but Pakistan have a friendship with USA, OOOOPPPS dhoka mil gya kya?'
Another user said, 'Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list lmaoooo. Pakistan vassalized themselves with a mineral deal with the US just to have their people’s visas revoked. Billions upon billions wasted.'
Third user asked that Why Bhutan was on the list? The comment read, 'Bhutan do not even recognizes US. The comment read, 'I understand pausing VISA processing from Pakistan and Bangladesh. But Bhutan???
Great Kingdom of Bhutan doesn't even recognise USA.'
Fourth user said, 'Indians are not banned bcs we make their company go billions.' while fifth user also commented on the same lines and wrote, 'India and China not banned simply because of the amount of talents provided to their tech industry.'