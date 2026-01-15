FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

US shuts down visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indian netizens take a dig, says, 'par vo noble peace prize...dhoka...'

The United States of America has freezes the immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria, in an effort to intensify the immigration crackdown. Seeing Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list, Indian netizens were quick to take a dig.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

US shuts down visa processing for 75 countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indian netizens take a dig, says, 'par vo noble peace prize...dhoka...'
The United States of America has freezes the immigrant visa processing for 75 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Iran, Iraq and Nigeria, in an effort to intensify the immigration crackdown. The pause on Latin American countries including Brazil and Colombia, Balkan nations including Bosnia and Albania, African nationas like Morocco and Nigeria, some from Middle east and Caribbean, and South Asian nations is likely to be effective from January 21, 2026. 

South Asian countries that will face pause in the visa processing from US are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. India has not been included in the list. Due to the pause, no immigration visas will be issued to these nationals. Seeing Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list, Indian netizens were quick to take a dig.

Indian netizens react

Some users highlighted that Pakistan leadership nominated US President Donald Trump for the noble peace prize, and in return Trump halted their visa processing. One commented, 'Pakistan PM- par vo nobel prize..,' while other said, 'but Pakistan have a friendship with USA, OOOOPPPS dhoka mil gya kya?'

Another user said, 'Pakistan and Bangladesh on the list lmaoooo. Pakistan vassalized themselves with a mineral deal with the US just to have their people’s visas revoked. Billions upon billions wasted.'

Third user asked that Why Bhutan was on the list? The comment read, 'Bhutan do not even recognizes US. The comment read, 'I understand pausing VISA processing from Pakistan and Bangladesh. But Bhutan???
Great Kingdom of Bhutan doesn't even recognise USA.' 

Fourth user said, 'Indians are not banned bcs we make their company go billions.' while fifth user also commented on the same lines and wrote, 'India and China not banned simply because of the amount of talents provided to their tech industry.'

