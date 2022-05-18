Hero dog defends woman from mountain lion, passerby's pepper spray saves both

US: Both Wilson and her pet have sustained injuries. (Representational)

A woman in the United States' Northern California and her 2-and-a-half-year old dog fought together for their lives as a mountain lion mounted a ferocious attack on them. Erin Wilson was on an afternoon walk with her dog Eva when a mountain lion lunged at her, scratching her left shoulder. She called her 25-kilogram dog to rescue her and the animal came to her defence with its full might.

Wilson, who lives in rural Trinity County, said the dog fought with the big cat for a few seconds but couldn't match the feline's powerful jaws. She said she heard her dog's shriek -- the mountain lion had bit the dog's head.

Despite Wilson's efforts to save her dog, the wild animal wouldn't let Eva go. Wilson thrashed the animal with rock, sticks and fists, and tried to choke it, but the cat scratched her with its back paws. She later stopped a car passing by.

The driver, Sharan Houston, then grabbed a pepper spray and PVC pipe in order to save the two from the deadly attack. By that time, the cougar had dragged the dog off the trail. Houston then sprayed the animal, forcing it to flee.

Both Wilson and her pet have sustained injuries. Eva has skull fractures, damaged eye and a punctured sinus.