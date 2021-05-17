US Navy's possible UFO encounter video goes viral, ex-pilot says 'military sees them all the time'

A video has been going viral on the internet that shows United States Naval personnel having a close encounter with an unidentified flying object (UFO). The video shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell shows a UFO whizzing through the sky before dropping into the ocean.

In the video posted by Corbell, two unidentified crew members could be heard exclaiming, "Wow, it splashed." They said this after the 'ball' made a flight over the ocean and then disappeared underwater. The video was recorded by USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019.

Corbell captioned the post saying, "The US Navy photographed and filmed 'spherical' shaped UFOs and advanced trans medium vehicles; here is some of that footage."

He further wrote, "This footage was filmed in the CIC (Combat Information Center) of the USS Omaha on July 15th, 2019 in a warning area off San Diego. This footage depicts a UAP event series that reached a crescendo with one of the unknown targets entering the water. No wreckage was found. None of the unknown craft were recovered."

The now-viral video footage was reportedly shared the same day that a United States Navy pilot had said how he and his colleagues saw UFOs off the Virginia coast so often, that they became used to the presence of ultra-capable aircraft.

For the unversed, in an interview with 60 Minutes which aired on May 15, former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves called UFOs or as he calls, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), a 'threat to national security'.

According to a report in The Sun, a Pentagon spokesperson had confirmed last month that one of the freeze-frame images Corbell published was recorded by US Navy personnel.