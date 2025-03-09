Johnson recently introduced his new ideology 'Don't Die', which he believes is the key to human survival and aligns AI with humanity's best interests.

Bryan Johnson is known for his unconventional lifestyle choices. The US millionaire entrepreneur has now talked about his decision to avoid coffee and other stimulants. Coffee is often celebrated for its ability to boost energy and focus. But Johnson doesn't take any stimulants, including caffeine and nicotine. In a podcast show of Jay Shetty, Johnson said, “I do not drink coffee. My emotions and intellect now are so steady, from quality sleep, a good diet and routine exercise, that anything that creates a rollercoaster of change, I avoid. And so, I don’t do caffeine, I don’t do nicotine, no stimulants… and my mood is just stable all day long… it is beautiful. ”

Known for his ambitious efforts to reverse aging and optimise health, Johnson said his focus on maintaining the steady state of well-being has led him to steer clear of habits that might disrupt his body’s equilibrium.



Bryan Johnson on avoiding coffee

He was asked if he’d suggest people to avoid drinking coffee, Bryan replied, “Some people do very well with it so, I’m just sensitive to caffeine so I think a lot of people do well. Do your thing… do you, and follow the data.” Check out his video here:

Recently, Johnson introduced his new ideology 'Don't Die', which he believes is the key to human survival and aligns artificial intelligence (AI) with humanity's best interests. The tech millionaire also announced the launch of his new app and urged people to be a part of it to become those who can be "admired and respected" by the 25th century.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's company earns Rs 66985 crore amid layoff reports in just 5 days after...