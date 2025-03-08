US millionaire Bryan Johnson launched the "Don't Die" movement, aiming to create a new religion focused on longevity and merging humanity with AI.

US millionaire Bryan Johnson recently announced his ambitious plans to "save humankind" and launch a new religion called "Don’t Die" amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Through a detailed thread on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson introduced his new app and urged people to join the movement to become those who will be “admired and respected” by the 25th century.

What is 'Don’t Die'?

Johnson explained that "Don’t Die" is not just an ideology but a framework for transitioning into the era of AI while focusing on longevity and wellness. He stated, "Don’t Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology. It saves the human race and ushers in an existence more spectacular than we can imagine. It is inevitable. The only question is: will you be an early or late adopter?"

On a personal level, Johnson shared that he has been living by the "Don’t Die" principles for years. This includes maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating well, exercising regularly, and managing stress. He also focuses on improving his body's health through scientific measurement and protocols. Johnson claims that these practices have given him "the slowest aging speed in recorded history."

Why Now?

Johnson revealed that his inspiration came from a thought experiment where he imagined himself interacting with people from the 25th century. He believed they would view "Don’t Die" as the key to how humanity saved itself and merged with AI. To turn this idea into a global movement, he invited people to become "Don’t Die Citizens" by downloading the app, tracking their "Don’t Die Score," connecting with others, and starting local communities.

Mixed Reactions on Social Media

Johnson’s post received mixed reactions. Some expressed enthusiasm, with one user saying they would organize meetups and activities for "Don’t Die" in Michigan. Others were skeptical, questioning whether the new "religion" would cost money or if it was better described as a movement rather than a religion.

One user commented, “It’s a mistake to call it a religion as most people already have one and don’t believe in having two. Better to call it a movement, ideology, something else that isn’t generally considered mutually exclusive.” Another joked, “My knee literally won’t stop jerking,” referring to Johnson's request to hold back a knee-jerk reaction.

Bryan Johnson's Journey

Bryan Johnson, founder and CEO of Kernel Holding SA, gained global attention after Bloomberg published an article titled “How to Be 18 Years Old Again for Only $2 Million a Year.” Since then, he has been openly documenting his journey to reverse aging, often stating his ultimate goal: to not die.

Johnson's vision for "Don’t Die" is to merge scientific wellness practices with AI-driven advancements, offering a pathway to a healthier, longer life and possibly the future of humanity. Whether this idea will gain widespread acceptance or remain a niche movement is yet to be seen.