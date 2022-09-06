US man becomes 25th richest person in the world, but for a few hours: Know what happened

File photo

Many of us want to become billionaires, but only a handful of people manage to do so. However, a man in the US became a billionaire in only one day, but for just a few hours. According to the Daily Star, Darren became the 25th richest person in the world for a few hours after USD 50 billion landed in his bank account by mistake.

Darren from Louisiana became a billionaire after billions of money were credited into his account. He got a notification stating that he was credited USD 50 billion into his account.

Surprised by the notification, Darren immediately checked his bank statements to ensure that the notification was right. After confirming the existence of such a sum of money in his bank account, Darren called the bank and told them about the incident.

"It was crazy just to see what it looks like because I've never seen that many zeros in my life," he told BR Proud, a local news outlet.

The man told the bank that he had neither earned the money nor given that money to anybody. Therefore, his bank account was frozen for three days and the money was later debited. Darren previously worked as a law enforcement officer in the Louisiana Department of Public Safety.

