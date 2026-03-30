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US-Israel-Iran war: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar trips, falls flat while greeting foreign ministers over taljs on middle east crisis, WATCH

Amid the Middle East crisis, foreign ministers of various countries have arrived in Pakistan to discuss key issues. While greeting then at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar fell on Sunday. 

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 04:12 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar trips, falls flat while greeting foreign ministers over taljs on middle east crisis, WATCH
Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar fell while greeting foreign ministers
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Amid the Middle East crisis, foreign ministers of various countries have arrived in Pakistan to discuss key issues. While greeting then at the Foreign Office in Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar fell on Sunday. 

Ishaq Dar's viral video

The video of the incident was captured on camera and shows Dar stumble while moving towards the minister to greet him. The talks between Pakistan and other countries were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Dar has been diagnosed with a "hairline fracture" in the shoulder as a consequence of a fall, PTI reported citing Dhar's son. The son said that around 9 pm, after recording the official statement, a medical examination took place, which showed a hairline fracture in the shoulder. "In the coming few days, his pain will be managed through medications and other precautionary measures," Dhar's son said.

Pakistan hosted quadrilateral talks with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey to find a way to end the war in the Middle East that began a month ago with US-Israel joint strikes on Iran, according to PTI news agency. After concluding the quadrilateral consultations, Dar also made the visiting dignitaries aware about the prospects of potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

"The visiting foreign ministers expressed their fullest support to this initiative," he said.

The meeting included Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and their Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

After the discussions, the Pakistani minister further added that the foreign ministers “reaffirmed unity to contain the situation and reduce the risks of military escalation.”

According to Reuters, the talks also included discussions on proposals to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The chokepoint has been the centre of crisis for a major part of the ongoing war in Tehran as the country's blockade of the crucial trade route has triggered a major oil and energy global crisis since the beginning of the war on February 28. 

After the talks on Sunday, Pakistan has said it will be honoured to host "meaningful talks between the US and Iran in the coming days for a lasting settlement.

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