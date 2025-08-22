US influencer claims 'India has no major accomplishments'; founder hits back, says, 'India first nation to...'

When an American influencer named Charles Haywood questioned India's "major accomplishments", Indian influencer Dilip Kumar came out with a befitting response, listing out some of the nation's landmark achievements that we shouldn't miss.

It all started when Haywood made an 'X' post, questioning if a single Indian ever accomplished anything major in the modern period. “Has a single (subcontinent) Indian ever accomplished anything of truly major note in the modern period, in any field? I can't think of one. Nor can Grok. Seems odd, given there are 1.5 billion of them, and we're told we need to accept endless waves of them for their ‘talent, ’” Haywood wrote on X.

Venture capitalist Dilip Kumar hit back at Haywood by listing some of India's prominent achievements. “ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 landed on the Moon’s south pole in 2023, and India is the first nation ever to do so. NASA hasn’t. UPI processes 10B+ transactions monthly in India. The US is still figuring out real-time payments,” Kumar wrote.

“Btw, in the modern period, you asked? 4 Indians got Nobel Prize. Amartya Sen (1998, Economics). Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (2009, Chemistry). Kailash Satyarthi (2014, Peace), Abhijit Banerjee (2019, Economics),” he stated, adding, “When you can’t see obvious contributions, it says less about Indians and more about your filters".

Here's how netizens reacted

"The more the hate, the better the payout. Honestly, we shouldn't even bother", wrote one user. "You should never counter these morons. The total sum of contributions by Indians far exceeds any known human population. Let’s just keep our heads down and build a great future for our kids", another user wrote.

"Why do you think he deserves your response? Is he someone worth responding to?” a third wrote.