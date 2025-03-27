Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently had Dr. Suzanne Humphries as his latest guest who made many shocking revelations in the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. She busted all narratives around vaccine, especially polio. Dr. Suzanne Humphries is the former board-certified nephrologist.

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan recently had Dr. Suzanne Humphries as his latest guest who made many shocking revelations in the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. She busted all narratives around vaccine, especially polio. Dr. Suzanne Humphries is the former board-certified nephrologist and co-author of Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History who revealed how the vaccine producing companies evade legal consequences, and even fool consumers with the fake effectiveness of their vaccines.

People often believe that vaccines are “safe and effective” and take them without doubting their effectiveness. However, Dr. Humphries shattered this belief by talking about a few incidents in the late 1900s. She started with talking about the 1976 swine flu vaccine disaster. The American public at the time was hesitant to take the vaccine shots as the vaccine failed to control the swine flu virus and the government campaign of the swine flu shots darkened the public perception of both the virus and the vaccine. Dr. Humphries said that Guillain-Barré cases started piling up at the time and it went so bad that vaccine companies failed to get insurance. There were many lawsuits against these companies.

Lawsuits against vaccine companies

She also explained that the failure by these vaccine companies to control diseases was started being protected legally after former US president Ronald Reagan signed the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act into law in 1986. She further said that these companies took shelter from the government when their failure triggered lawsuits against them. At this point, the government agreed to cover the lawsuits. As a result, the 1986 law came into effect which was presented as a way to help injured families get compensation easier, but it was far different from what was being told. It hardly paid families who suffered from vaccine injuries.

Later, Pfizer and many other vaccine companies admitted their vaccines were “unavoidably unsafe,” and even then, they did not make their vaccine safer but got immunity against lawsuits. Dr Humphries further explained that this started the trend of “creativity” by the vaccine makers who could then meddle with adjuvants without any fear of talked against.

“The few studies that exist with saline placebos show how bad the vaccine actually is and how it makes you not only not respond to the disease when it comes around, but more susceptible to it in many cases,” Dr. Humphries explained.

Busting myths on vaccines’ ability to eradicate polio

Talking about polio, Dr Humphries challenged the sacred belief that vaccines eradicated polio. “Polio is still here. Polio is still alive and well,” Dr. Humphries said. She said that the vaccine makers did not work on their impact but changed the definition according to their needs. “Polio is called different things today. Whereas back in the 1940s, 1950s, the criteria for diagnosing polio were completely different to the year that the vaccine was introduced. They were able to show a complete cascading drop of paralytic polio simply because of the way they changed the definitions of what polio is and what could cause it.”

After the vaccine came, the makers simply changed the diagnoses of polio cases to different names like Guillain-Barré syndrome, coxsackievirus, echovirus, or chalked up to lead or mercury poisoning.

She also talked about environmental toxins. The rise in polio diagnoses was due to use of toxic chemicals like DDT. As use of neurotoxic pesticides like DDT, arsenic, and lead declined, so did toxic exposures that mimicked polio symptoms. “The tonnage of production of DDT absolutely mirrored the diagnosis for polio,” Dr. Humphries explained. Even today, she added, “The countries that still make DDT… are where we’re still seeing this paralytic polio situation happen.”