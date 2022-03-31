US girls dance to Rashmika Mandanna's 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa - The Rise', WATCH viral video

Telugu blockbuster "Pushpa - The Rise" created a lot of buzz with its story, performances and its songs. So much also that the hook step of its songs, 'Srivalli', 'O Antava' and 'Saami Saami' became a rage among the common man and celebrities alike.

Now, the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Saami Saami' caught the fancy of two girls from US who were seen grooving to the peppy dance number.

Dressed in traditional attires and synchronising the steps to perfection, the girls - Radhapriyanka and Raga are taking the Internet by storm. Radhapriyanka shared the video with the caption: “Saami obsession”. Netizens are also showering their love and appreciation on the girls with one commenting, "Full kaddddalkk akkkkaa."

Earlier, content creator Abbey Singh, who was pregnant with her second child, too danced to 'Saami Saami' wearing a pink dress and her baby bump on full display.

Abbey had captioned the video saying, "I have literally not been able to get this song out of my head this past week so I know I’m super late to the trend but had to try this out! Who here has seen Pushpa? Me and money still haven’t if you can believe it – that’s on our list for this week, from the songs it sounds amazing!!"