US firms accused of running H-1B visa scam, exploiting Indian workers, says former DOGE architect, WATCH

The H-1B visa program has come under scrutiny once again, with critics claiming that it is being used to import cheap foreign labor at the expense of American workers. James Fishback, CEO of investment firm Azoria, is one of the most vocal critics of the program, alleging that it is a "scam" that hurts Americans, especially in Florida.
Fishback has been publicly denouncing the H-1B program in interviews, claiming that businesses are employing Indians and other foreign workers even when they claim they "can't find Americans for these jobs". He argues that companies are hiding job postings in obscure newspapers to "check the box", and when no one applies, they import another foreign worker, denying qualified Americans a job, a wage, and the dignity and purpose that come with it. Fishback believes that American companies should focus on hiring domestic talent instead of relying on foreign workers.
Fishback claims that the H-1B visa program is being used to exploit both American and foreign workers. In the now-viral video, he alleged that companies are not even looking for American workers, and instead, are prioritising cheaper foreign labour from India and other countries.
He also stressed that Americans are significantly more qualified than the inexpensive foreign labor, but firms are not recruiting them. He feels that the current system unjustly favors foreign labor over talented domestic workers.
Fishback has called for a complete halt on hiring skilled workers from India and other countries, saying that American companies should focus on local talent instead. He supports a complete immigration moratorium, arguing that what makes America special isn't who they import, but who they already have. Fishback believes that millions of US citizens remain underemployed, underpaid, or overlooked, and that the H-1B visa program is contributing to this problem.
Fishback's critique of the H-1B program highlights the challenges faced by American workers in the tech industry. He claims that companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, and Meta are giving preference to H-1B hires, leaving qualified Americans struggling to find opportunities. Fishback's comments echo concerns raised by other critics of the H-1B program, who argue that it is being used to depress wages and working conditions for American workers.
The H-1B visa program has been a contentious issue in the US, with some arguing that it is necessary to attract top talent from around the world, while others claim that it is being used to exploit foreign workers and undermine American jobs. The program has been criticized by lawmakers and business leaders, who argue that it needs to be reformed to better serve the interests of American workers.