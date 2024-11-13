Viewers have applauded Nasso's performance for his comedic timing and the accuracy of his impersonation, which has earned him widespread acclaim

US comedian Austin Nasso has sent the internet into raptures with his uproarious impersonation of President-elect Donald Trump on a fictional visit to India. On November 2, Nasso posted the video on Instagram, which shows the comedian's uncanny ability to mimic Trump's signature mannerisms and speech patterns, amassing more than 30,000 likes and 460,000 views.

In the clip, Nasso laughs at the sight of auto rickshaw in India, which he calls'so tiny, they're like Legos.' He continues with his comedic take, marvelling at the country’s cuisine and cities with futuristic names like 'High-Tech City' that he calls 'incredible.' One particularly memorable moment occurs at Bengaluru's Lal Bagh Botanical Garden, where he enthusiastically describes the local flora and quips about pigeons: "The pigeons, quite frankly, have been abandoned by society." They are the stray dogs of the sky."

Viewers have applauded Nasso's performance for his comedic timing and the accuracy of his impersonation, which has earned him widespread acclaim. This admiration is made clear in comments on the video, with one user writing, "The only time I ever find Trump cute is when Austin is impersonating him." Some have asked for more Nasso, saying he knows how to entertain crowds in many cultures.

In the midst of Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20, 2025, Nasso's viral video provides a humorous take on the political rhetoric surrounding the event. People like the comedian have a way of taking the cultural commentary and the satire and making it entertaining, and making it also a way for people to sort of reflect on the quirks of political figures in a light-hearted way.

Nasso’s video is a must-see for fans of political comedy; with engaging content and relatable humour, laughter is a great way to bridge cultural divides.