Burglar eats, drinks beer, sleeps and leaves $200 for breaking window

In the weirdest of situations, a 34-year-old person by the name of Teral Christesson was identified as a burglar for breaking into a Santa Fe native’s house. Not only did the burglar break-in but he was armed with an AR-15 Rifle. He also slept, drank beer and ate at the house before getting caught.

After being reported to and getting caught by the cops, the man confessed to having broken into the house of the Santa Fe native and gave the reason behind it being that his family had been killed in East Texas and he was running away from someone, but his car broke down just outside town.

In an effort to compensate, the burglar offered an apology to the Santa Fe native for breaking his window and left him $200. The following day of the burglary incident, the police received a complaint regarding a carjacking incident that occurred prior to the burglary incident, the description of the suspect matched with that of the already convicted burglar.

According to the carjacking report, he had tried to steal a woman’s car at a restaurant’s drive-thru. Teral Christesson has now finally been charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, larceny and criminal damage and locked into the Santa Fe County Jail.