If you belong to an Indian household, you must have tones of jholas lying every here and there in your house. The Indian jhola, a simple cloth bag used for carrying groceries or travel, is now being sold for a whopping Rs 4,228 on American luxury store Nordstrom's site.

We're not kidding! The picture of the jhola being sold as the "Indian Souvenir bag" is going viral online, leaving netizens confused. It has been renamed by the Japanese brand Puebco. Interestingly, Nordstrom has described the jhola as a "stylish bag" with unique designs that lets you "take a piece of India with you".

The description also highlighted its handmade design. However, it also warned about its fading colours and printing flaws. The print on the jhola reads, "Ramesh Special Namkeen" and "Chetak Sweets". We're sure you already have these lying around at your place.

“It is perfect for carrying your essentials while showing off your love for a beautiful country. A must-have for any traveller or lover of Indian culture,” the description read.

Here's how netizens reacted

An 'X' user shared a screenshot of the "Indian Souvenir Bag" being sold on the website.

"What in the name of scam is this!! Jhola being sold at a premium department store Nordstrom for $48! I’m a homesick person but even I haven’t reached these levels of nostalgia", wrote the user.

"Somebody should tell Chatak Sweet that they need to start collecting royality fee from Nordstram for their Brand Infringement", wrote another user.

A third joined, "And here I am racking my brains on creating handcrafted products for my small business. Should have just ordered a bunch of these."