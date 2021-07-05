US begins inoculating tigers, bears and other animals against COVID-19 - Details inside

As much as humans, animals also require the Covid-19 vaccine. This came after certain animals were found infected by the virus in various countries including India.

A national campaign is being held in the U.S to protect the animals from the coronavirus pandemic. The state has issued vaccines for animals that are produced by Zoetis, a New Jersey-based company that makes medicines for animals. As of now, the vaccines are being given to big cats, bears and ferrets at a zoo in San Francisco Bay Area as part of a national effort to protect the animal species on an experimental basis.

In a report by San Francisco Chronicle, two tigers named Ginger and Molly living in Oakland Zoo have been vaccinated for Covid-19 this week. Alex Herman, Vice President of Animal Care at Zoo, said that though none of the animals have had Covid-19, they are being vaccinated only as a precautionary measure. After these, primates and pigs will be vaccinated.

Keeping complete protocol, social distance norms are also being implemented at the zoo by creating barriers between the animals. Apart from this, the staff looking after these animals also wear safety gear like the PPE suit, which leaves no room for risk of spreading the virus. 'We are happy and relieved that with the animals being vaccinated, we will now be able to protect them in a better way,' said Alex Herman in a statement.

Zoetis has donated more than 11,000 vaccine doses to over seventy zoo animals in twenty-seven states. The San Diego Zoo started vaccinating animals in January itself. So far, coronavirus infection has been confirmed in gorillas, tigers, lions, pet cats and dogs in the world.