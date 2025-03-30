According to a press release, the brand, Frida, wants to answer a question that it says "everyone's secretly wondered": What exactly does breast milk taste like?

A popular baby brand in the United States has announced the launch of a breast milk-flavoured ice cream.

Mirroring the experience of an actual pregnancy, customers will have to wait nine months from the date of announcement to taste the new product.

'Goodness we've all wanted to try'

The flavoured ice cream would not contain actual breast milk as an ingredient since that is not approved by regulators in the US. But the product will closely mimic the "goodness" of breast milk. The company says it will contain various nutrients and may taste sweet and nutty with a hint of salt.

"The ice cream will be a pitch perfect representation of the sweet, creamy, nutrient packed goodness we've all wanted to try but have been afraid to ask and will include some of its same nutrients including fats (Omega-3 brain fuel!), carbs (energy-boosting lactose), important vitamins (iron, calcium, Vitamin B and D, and zinc), plus lots of H2O for hydration," the company said. It has given customers an option to pre-order the item through its website.

Reactions to the launch

A lot of people have reacted to the launch of the unusual product via social media posts and comments.

"I feel like this was supposed to be announced on April fools day," said one user.

"Okay wait, I’m most likely done having kids but this sounds like a solid post-workout treat!" commented another.

"I mean why is this so shocking when ice cream is literally made from a cow's breast milk?" another user asked.