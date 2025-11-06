US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event

In a video shared on Instagram, a Spectrum News anchor can be heard reacting to the song playing in the background during election night coverage.

An American news anchor's reaction to the Bollywood song "Dhoom Machale" played at the end of Zohran Mamdani's victory speech has gone viral on social media, adding to the growing global discussion about the newly elected New York City mayor.

In a video shared on Instagram, a Spectrum News anchor can be heard reacting to the song playing in the background during election night coverage. Calling it "an iconic Bollywood song," the anchor asks the studio, "Can we hear it? Can we turn it up a little louder," and "Dhoom Machale" begins playing in the background.

After being declared the winner, Mamdani concludes his speech. While he stands on stage with his family, the popular song from the 2004 Bollywood film "Dhoom" plays, prompting applause from the crowd.

The anchor's reaction to the song has sparked widespread reactions online.

One user commented on the viral clip, "Now it's Dhoom Dhoom." Another wrote, "Hi! The reporter also said let's turn on Bollywood music."

Many social media users also praised Mamdani for embracing her roots. One user wrote, "Mom kissed her hand, achievement level 100... Maintaining Indianness on the world's biggest stage," while another wrote, "How cool and iconic that her mother, the great Mira Nair, wore Indian clothes."

Elsewhere on social media, users also celebrated the crossover moment. One user said, "They're playing Dhoom music at Zohran HQ. Iconic."

Another user wrote, "Going out as the Mayor of New York City to the song Dhoom Machale - possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done."

Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

Significantly, 34-year-old Indian-origin Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayoral election, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He is the city's first Muslim mayor and the youngest mayor in over 100 years.

