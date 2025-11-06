FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Russian President Putin hints at nuclear testing after Trump's claims, orders officials to...

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...

US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event

Cricket's oldest tradition altered: India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati to feature major timing change for first time since 1877

Rahul Gandhi's 'vote-chori' allegation backfires, woman in Congress MP's video clip denies his claims, says, 'My vote was...'

'Sex karna bhi band karde': Netizens react furiously as Vicky Kaushal reportedly aims to quit non-veg, alcohol for Lord Parashurama film Mahavatar

DNA TV Show: How Donald Trump has turned the US into 'Pakistan'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173, Sundar C to direct film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion

Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

HomeViral

VIRAL

US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event

In a video shared on Instagram, a Spectrum News anchor can be heard reacting to the song playing in the background during election night coverage.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 12:02 AM IST

US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An American news anchor's reaction to the Bollywood song "Dhoom Machale" played at the end of Zohran Mamdani's victory speech has gone viral on social media, adding to the growing global discussion about the newly elected New York City mayor.

In a video shared on Instagram, a Spectrum News anchor can be heard reacting to the song playing in the background during election night coverage. Calling it "an iconic Bollywood song," the anchor asks the studio, "Can we hear it? Can we turn it up a little louder," and "Dhoom Machale" begins playing in the background.

Watch the viral video below:

 

 

After being declared the winner, Mamdani concludes his speech. While he stands on stage with his family, the popular song from the 2004 Bollywood film "Dhoom" plays, prompting applause from the crowd.

The anchor's reaction to the song has sparked widespread reactions online.

One user commented on the viral clip, "Now it's Dhoom Dhoom." Another wrote, "Hi! The reporter also said let's turn on Bollywood music."

Many social media users also praised Mamdani for embracing her roots. One user wrote, "Mom kissed her hand, achievement level 100... Maintaining Indianness on the world's biggest stage," while another wrote, "How cool and iconic that her mother, the great Mira Nair, wore Indian clothes."

Elsewhere on social media, users also celebrated the crossover moment. One user said, "They're playing Dhoom music at Zohran HQ. Iconic."

Another user wrote, "Going out as the Mayor of New York City to the song Dhoom Machale - possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done."

Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral race

Significantly, 34-year-old Indian-origin Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayoral election, defeating independent candidate Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He is the city's first Muslim mayor and the youngest mayor in over 100 years.

Also read: Video of Canadian man attacking Indian at Toronto restaurant goes viral, netizens express anger

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri tells Amaal Mallik this contestant will be her enemy for life; not Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam tells Amaal this contestant will be her enemy for life
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti Manjhi attacked; check update
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Ahead of first phase of polls, NDA candidate Jyoti
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173; neither Lokesh Kanagaraj nor Nelson to direct film, release date is...
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reunite for Thalaivar 173, Sundar C to direct film
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 due to...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm's profit rises 84% in Q2 FY26 du
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory event
US Anchor can’t keep calm hearing ‘Dhoom Machale’ at Zohran Mamdani’s victory ev
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redefining political fashion
Who is Rama Duwaji? All about New York mayor Zohran Mamdani’s stylish wife redef
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE