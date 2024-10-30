Diwali fever gripped Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, as he hit the dance floor during festival celebrations at embassy, Delhi.

Diwali fever gripped Eric Garcetti, US ambassador to India, as he hit the dance floor during festival celebrations at embassy, Delhi. Garcetti was captured dancing his heart out to 'Tauba Tauba', a popular Bollywood song from the movie 'Bad Newz' which became an instant hit after its release, earlier this year.

The clip got viral in no time. Meanwhile, the crowd can also be heard lauding the US ambassador as he grooved to the song.

#WATCH | US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti dances to the tune of the popular Hindi song 'Tauba, Tauba' during Diwali celebrations at the embassy in Delhi



Meanwhile, netizens have flooded the comment section, heaping praise on Garcetti's fabulous dance.

"It's wonderful to see others embrace your culture. Diwali has truly become a global festival", an user wrote.

"Awesome", another user commented.

A third joined, "Too good".

Eric Garcetti digs Indian culture

According to several media reports, Eric Garcetti, since his appointment as US ambassador to India, has whole-heartedly adopted Indian culture and traditions.

Earlier, he celebrated Durga Puja with great enthusiasm by visiting a pandal at Delhi's popular Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), and savouring traditional Bengali dishes such as jhaal muri, aloo-chicken biryani, fish curry, luchi, and sweets.