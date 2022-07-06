‘Disgusting, potential criminal’: Comedian Samay Raina slammed by netizens for making sexist joke on abortions

Photo - YouTube

Just a few days after the United States Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe vs Wade judgment and scrapped the abortion rights of women in the country, Indian comedian Samay Raina made a series of jokes on the subject, which were not appreciated by netizens.

As women in the US remain protesting over the scrapping of abortion rights, the jokes made by Samay Raina on the issue were brutally slammed by the netizens, who termed him as “sexist”, “disgusting” and a “potential criminal” for making such comments.

Sparking a controversy, Samay Raina tweeted, “Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’)”

Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

Had made a simple joke saying 'My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus'. Was an obviously ironical joke.

She didn't like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with 'My ex girlfriend...' — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 6, 2022

Despite constant criticism for his comments, Raina stood by his comments and said that he had just made a simple joke. The comedian also replied to several users who slammed him with offensive remarks, reportedly making personal comments.

Slamming the comedian, one user wrote, “Jokes ke naam pe sexism aaye to chalega na? Chahe kitna bhi triggering ho kisi keliye?” To this tweet, Samay Raina replied, “Kyu trigger ho gaya bhai tu? Teri maa ka abortion fail hua tha kya? lag toh wohi raha hai.”

this is what samay raina has been doing in the name of comedy pic.twitter.com/sG0gcnXLDq — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) July 5, 2022

Kyu trigger ho gaya bhai tu? Teri maa ka abortion fail hua tha kya? lag toh wohi raha hai — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

samay raina is what happens when the unfunniest person in the group gets hyped up out of pity — pintu2 (@pintutoo) July 5, 2022

Posting screenshots of his tweets on the abortion debate, another user wrote, “Samay Raina made a sexist "joke" and started talking about himself as if he's the second coming of Martin Luther King.”

Another Twitter user said, “Samay Raina seems like the type of person to try and joke at a funeral and blame the dead person for ruining the mood.”

This joke comes on the backdrop of the overturning of the Roe vs Wade judgment in the United States, which caused a massive uproar against the Supreme Court. As per the judgment, the abortion rights of women have been scrapped in the country, with many states following a similar pursuit.

READ | Man dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow begs on street, dubbed 'Johnny Debt' by netizens