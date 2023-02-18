Urvashi Rautela wishes Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah on his birthday, netizens say 'Kabhi Mr RP to kabhi Naseem'

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela often grabs netizens' attention for her name with Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant. But now the actor has drawn the attention of social media users for her birthday wish to Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah.

The 28-year-old actor wished the cricketer on his birthday on February 15 in the comment section of the latter's Instagram post.

Naseem Shah wished his fellow cricketer Shadab Khan on his wedding along with a picture of himself and Khan. "Congratulations mere Chotay bhai shadab0800 may Allah bless you both on this day with a life time of shared love and joy. Best Wishes Always,” he wrote.

On his Instagram post, Urvashi commented and wished the cricketer on his birthday (February 15). She also congratulated him for being conferred with an honorary deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank by Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

She wrote, “Happy birthday inaseemshah congratulations on being conferred with honorary DSP rank.” Urvashi got a response from Naseem as he replied to her, “@urvashirautela thank you,” with a folded hands emoji.

Urvashi Rautela wished Naseem Shah on his birthday (15 feb) in his latest instagram post's comments section.



Kabhi Mr. RP to kabhi Naseem Sha pic.twitter.com/Ypp2gJnX63 — Lucky (@sanataniboy42) February 16, 2023

Last year, the actor was trolled by netizens for sharing a fan-made video of herself with Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah.

