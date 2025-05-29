Actress Urvashi Rautela who has been making headlines for her Cannes appearances has shocked many social media followers by posting a selfie featuring Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. She claimed that the actor called her the "queen of Cannes" for which she has been heavily trolled by netizens.

Actress Urvashi Rautela who has been making headlines for her Cannes appearances most often these days has again come up in the feeds of many as she has shocked many social media followers by posting a selfie featuring Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. But what was most surprising was that she claimed that the actor called her the "queen of Cannes". She has become the most talked-about actor, mostly for her outfits. But this time she has gone a step ahead with her big claim which no one wants to believe.

Urvashi Rautela’s big claim about Leonardo Di Caprio

She shared a throwback selfie on Instagram on Thursday, which showed herself posing with Hollywood star Leonardo about which she seemed to be all smiling and glowing. However, the photo is said to be from their meeting in 2022. Urvashi captioned the photo claiming that he called her ‘queen of Cannes’, she wrote, “When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo… now that’s a Titanic compliment.” In her caption she used various emojis like a crown, smily and more. It is also said that Urvashi met Leonardo at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

Urvashi has been claiming praises from the Titanic star since 2022 for which she was massively trolled. She had claimed then that Caprio had praised her as a “talented actress” and complimented her appearance at the Cannes film festival.

How netizens trolled her

Netizens have trolled her badly for such claims that obviously are unbelievable after several such claims from her in the last few years. Some users have aptly used her own claims and commented, “Is he aware about your temple?”, “Did he complement you for Daku Mahraj and dabdi dibdi...”, “Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??!!!” and another wrote, “Sketch to nhi banaya bhai ne apka???.

Some users were so disguted that they wrote comment like, “if self obsession was a person”, “First women to beg leonardo dicaprio for photo.” A user angrily wrote, “Aishwarya has been at Cannes for 23 years and she never said this about herself.”

In the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2025, Urvashi has found herself at the centre of many controversies including her blocking of the red carpet and her torn Cannes outfit. However, she has dismissed all such claims.