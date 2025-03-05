Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's appearance at the highly anticipated 2025-26 Paris Fashion Week in a "bizarre" outfit caught attention on social media for all the wrong reasons!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's appearance at the highly anticipated 2025-26 Paris Fashion Week in a "bizarre" outfit caught attention on social media for all the wrong reasons!

In a post shared on the actress's official Instagram handle, she revealed her look with the caption that translates to "Paris, always a good idea.”

Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a navy blue gown, featuring giant 3D yellow flowers. She paired the outfit with a golden crown and long earrings, keeping her hair tied in a high ponytail.

Moreover, the 'Daaku Maharaj' actress completed her makeup look with bold golden eyeshadow along with mascara. While the actress exuded confidence in her post, netizens have a lot to say about her look.

Here's how netizens reacted

Looks like Urvashi Rautela's outfit did not sit well with netizens! Many took to Instagram and other social media platforms to express their disapproval with the actress's look.

"First Miss Universe to be a phool in Paris", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "She looks like she's wearing that pencil waala thing that comes out of sharpeners,” referring to the silhouette of the outfit.

A third joined, "First woman to dress as an IT Clown at a Paris event.”