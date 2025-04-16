Further, she mentioned her collaborations with industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, suggesting that her growing popularity might lead to a similar phenomenon in the South.

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela has once again sparked controversy with her bold claims. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Rautela revealed that a temple has been built in her name, and devotees pray there. She expressed her desire to have similar temples constructed in South India, stating, "I have a mandir in my name and people pray in my temple. Now, I want my temples in the South too."

This statement has ignited a firestorm on social media, with fans sharing their reactions. The controversy surrounding Rautela's claim highlights the complex dynamics between celebrities and their fans in India, where devotion and admiration can sometimes blur the lines between reality and fantasy. Further, she mentioned her collaborations with industry stalwarts like Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, suggesting that her growing popularity might lead to a similar phenomenon in the South. Rautela hinted that her work with these high-profile actors, who have massive fan followings, could pave the way for her own temple in the region, implying that her fans might follow suit and erect a temple in her honour.



Urvashi Rautela's big claims

Urvashi Rautela recently sparked buzz with her bold claim about being the next Shah Rukh Khan in film promotion. With a smile, she said, "They say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter of a film." She jokingly added, "If you want to promote your film, get Urvashi Rautela!" Her statement has divided opinions, with some questioning whether she's taking a subtle dig at other stars or genuinely believes in her promotional abilities. Regardless, Rautela's confidence and charisma are undeniable, and her claim is generating significant discussion in the industry



Urvashi Rautela's upcoming projects

Urvashi Rautela has an exciting lineup of projects, including Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Baap with Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, and a biopic on Parveen Babi. She's also set to feature in an international music video with Jason Derulo, showcasing her growing presence in the entertainment industry.