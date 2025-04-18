Actress Urvashi Rautela has again sparked backlash from priests and locals in Badrinath after she claimed that a famous temple named 'Urvashi Mandir' in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her, India Today reported.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has again sparked backlash from priests and locals in Badrinath after she claimed that a famous temple named 'Urvashi Mandir' in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her, India Today reported. The 'Daaku Maharaj' actress, during an interview with host Siddharth Kannan, claimed that the 'Urvashi Mandir' which is based near Badrinath Dham, attract devotees who worship her.

"Uttarakhand mein already mere naam ka mandir hai. Aap Badrinath ke mandir ke darshan karne jaoge na, uske baaju mein there's a temple called 'Urvashi Mandir'" (There's already a temple in Uttarakhand in my name. If you visit Badrinath, next to that, there's a temple called 'Urvashi Mandir'), she said. Urvashi Rautela further expressed her desire to have a temple in her name in Southern India.

"Within a span of one and a half years, I made my debut with superstar Chiranjeevi. Then, I went on to work with Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Like they have their temples in South, I also want that there be something for my fans", the 'Sanam Re' actress said.

Watch

Meanwhile, Rautela's remarks did not sit well with the priests and locals who consider the temple sacred, with many demanding action against the actress for hurting religious sentiments. As per the India Today report, local priest Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, a former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, stated Rautela's claims were misleading.

He also criticised her for claiming ownership of the temple, which is associated with Hindu mythological figure - Goddess Sati. "It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict steps against anyone making such claims", he said, as quoted by the outlet.

Here's how netizens are reacting

"Yeh delusion mein rehti hai kya"? an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Bas itna hi self-obssessed hona hai".