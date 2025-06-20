Uric acid levels increase in the body due to the breakdown of a special type of toxin purine.

Due to today's fast-paced life and irregular lifestyle, many health problems are increasing rapidly. One of these is high uric acid i.e. hyperuricemia, which can lead to serious diseases if not controlled in time. This problem can occur at any age, but older people are usually at more risk. High uric acid can cause arthritis (gout), joint inflammation, kidney stones and other health problems. Its main causes are wrong eating habits, lack of water, decline in kidney function and irregular routine.

However, it can be controlled in time with a balanced diet, adequate water and regular exercise. Let delve into this article for more information.

Causes

Uric acid levels increase in the body due to the breakdown of a special type of toxin purine. Purine is obtained from some foods found in our diet. When the body is unable to excrete it properly, it starts accumulating in the blood and causes hyperuricemia.

Some of the major causes of increased uric acid are as follows:

Wrong eating habits - Excessive consumption of red meat, seafood (lobster, shrimp), alcohol and high-fructose beverages such as soda.

Kidney function - When the kidneys are unable to properly remove uric acid from the body.

Obesity and high BP - Weight gain and unbalanced blood pressure can increase the level of uric acid in the body.

Common symptoms of high uric acid levels

Elevated levels of uric acid do not always show symptoms immediately, but when it becomes severe, some signs appear:

Swelling and pain in the joints - Severe pain and swelling, especially in the toe.

Risk of arthritis - Elevated uric acid levels for a long time can cause arthritis.

Kidney stones - Uric acid crystals can accumulate and form stones in the kidney, causing severe pain in the stomach and back.

Constant fatigue and weakness - Weakness may be felt due to swelling in the body and joint problems.

Easy ways to control uric acid

If your uric acid is high, there is no need to panic. Some important changes can be made to control it:

Diet - Avoid purine-rich foods and adopt a healthy diet. Include green vegetables, fruits, nuts and whole grains in your diet.

Drink enough water - Drink 2-3 liters of water throughout the day to flush out uric acid.

Exercise regularly - Doing light exercise or yoga daily helps in reducing uric acid.

Avoid alcohol and sweet drinks - Drinks like alcohol and soda can increase uric acid, so limit them.

Uric acid treatment options

If uric acid is not controlled by lifestyle changes, the doctor may suggest the following treatments:

Medicine - To reduce uric acid, the doctor can give anti-inflammatory and pain relief medicines.

Monitoring blood tests - The doctor will decide how often it is necessary to check the uric acid level.

