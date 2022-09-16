'Urban soldiers': Anand Mahindra shares viral post praising Mumbai Police's efforts amid heavy rains

Photo: Twitter/@ompsyram

Heavy rains have caused issues including waterlogging and traffic in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Pune. Mumbai Police have been performing their duties with complete zeal despite the harsh weather. Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, recently applauded the police on Twitter for their efforts.

In his viral post, Mahindra Group chairman reshared the pictures of Mumbai Police with a caption that reads, “Very evocative photos @ompsyram They highlight the lonely task of these ‘urban soldiers’ who steadfastly perform their duties, no matter how uncomfortable the weather… And we take them for granted.”

Very evocative photos @ompsyram They highlight the lonely task of these ‘urban soldiers’ who steadfastly perform their duties, no matter how uncomfortable the weather… And we take them for granted. https://t.co/SqHRZlbQyT September 16, 2022

Ujwal Puri, who took the photo and posted it to Twitter on September 14, is the user who originally shared it. Over 3700 people have liked the viral post on social media since it was published. Many online users left comments on the popular post. Internet users praised the Mumbai Police as well as the photographer.

