Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Urban soldiers': Anand Mahindra shares viral post praising Mumbai Police's efforts amid heavy rains

Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, recently applauded the Mumbai police on Twitter for their efforts in his viral post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

'Urban soldiers': Anand Mahindra shares viral post praising Mumbai Police's efforts amid heavy rains
Photo: Twitter/@ompsyram

Heavy rains have caused issues including waterlogging and traffic in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Pune. Mumbai Police have been performing their duties with complete zeal despite the harsh weather. Anand Mahindra, a business tycoon, recently applauded the police on Twitter for their efforts.

In his viral post, Mahindra Group chairman reshared the pictures of Mumbai Police with a caption that reads, “Very evocative photos @ompsyram They highlight the lonely task of these ‘urban soldiers’ who steadfastly perform their duties, no matter how uncomfortable the weather… And we take them for granted.”

Ujwal Puri, who took the photo and posted it to Twitter on September 14, is the user who originally shared it. Over 3700 people have liked the viral post on social media since it was published. Many online users left comments on the popular post. Internet users praised the Mumbai Police as well as the photographer.

READ | WATCH: Toll plaza employee and female passenger pull hair, slap each other over toll fees in Nashik

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.