IAS officer shares his call letter for UPSC Civil Services exam interview, netizens say 'dream for thousands'

IAS success story: Many users commented on his post, with some saying the letter was a motivation for UPSC aspirants.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

UPSC: Clearing UPSC civil services exam, which is considered the toughest exam in India, is a dream for many aspirants. One has to study for hours to crack the UPSC CSE exam. Many candidates work hard to become an IAS or IPS officer. 

Many IAS and IPS officers often share their work experience and how they studied to prepare for the exam on social media. Some of them are widely popular on social media. One such IAS officer is IAS Awanish Sharan, who often shares his journey to the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exam. He also gives tips to UPSC aspirants to crack the exam.

The 2009 batch IAS officer of Chhattisgarh Cadre has now shared his call letter for the UPSC Civil Services exam interview. The call letter stated April 13, 2009, as the date of the interview.

After he shared his call letter for the interview, many users commented on his post, with some saying the letter was a motivation for UPSC aspirants. Without much ado, check out the post below:

 

Here's how netizens reacted to his post:

 

 

Incidentally, the IAS officer shared the call letter on the same day when UPSC released notification for the civil services examination 2023. The registration process for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 begins on February 1, 2023. For the unversed, one has to go through three stages of the Civil Services exam to pass it -- preliminary, mains, and then personality test.

