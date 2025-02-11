A UPSC aspirant’s wedding was called off after he showed displeasure with the gifts that the bride-to-be's father gave his family.

A UPSC aspirant’s wedding was called off after he showed displeasure with the gifts that the bride-to-be's father gave his family. A Reddit user shared the incident where the person posted screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the to-be married couple. The post ignited massive debate on the subject online.

The social media post included series of chats which showed the UPSC aspirant groom’s complaints regarding his would-have been father-in-law's gifts to his family. The groom’s displeasure made the bride frustrated, which led her to call off the wedding from her side.

The Reddit user who posted the conversation captioned the post as, “He's a teacher and preparing for UPSC while my sister is also a govt employee. Bless our nation.” The user commented that their family had officially canceled the wedding, appearing to be relieved by the decision.

The post gained massive reactions quickly. Many users praised the decision by the bride’s family for notwithstanding the groom’s illegitimate demands. Many highlighted that the groom’s action signaled a red flag and his reaction to what was offered to him showed his entitlement issues.

One comment went like, “Your cousin literally dodged a bullet.” Another wrote, “That is a huge relief, your sister has been saved. “I can't tell how Happy I am to read this comment. I was enraged seeing this post and then came to check replies. Yours was on top and I felt a great sense of relief," another user commented.