Shakti Dubey, who clinched an All India Rank (AIR) 1 in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam 2024, is currently visiting her paternal village Dalan Chhapra, Bihar. She arrived in Bihar to attend annual worshipping at Sri Rameshwar Mahadev Temple. The rituals include a 24-hour long Harikirtan, followed by a three-day long Rudrabhishek (a special puja dedicated to Lord Shiva), reports Hindustan.

As per the report, the UPSC CSE topper had visited her paternal village six years ago. But this time, her arrival in Dalan Chhapra is even more special, given her emphatic performance in the UPSC 2024 exam. She and her family were given a warm welcome by villagers upon their arrival.

Although the annual worshipping at Sri Rameshwar Temple is held every year, the grandeur of the celebrations has increased even more this year with the presence of Shakti Dubey and her family.

'Feels great to see...'

In a conversation with Hindustan, UPSC 2024 topper Shakti Dubey hailed the Sanatana religion, saying it teaches us to treat everyone without discrimination. "In this environment, I grew up with my parents and received the same values. I've come to my village after a long six years. Amidst all this, it feels really great to receive love from the villagers", Shakti said.

About Shakti Dubey

Hailing from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Shakti Dubey graduated from the University of Allahabad and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) before starting her preparations for the civil services examination around 2018.

In UPSC 2024 exam, Shakti emerged as the topper, bagging AIR 1. Her journey teaches us the value of resilience, consistency, patience and most importantly, hard work.