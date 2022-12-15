Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

UP women constables groove to 'Patli Kamariya' at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir complex, police department takes action

The female cops who made this video were assigned to Ramjanmabhoomi security.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2022, 02:29 PM IST

UP women constables groove to 'Patli Kamariya' at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir complex, police department takes action
Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is now flooded with 'Patali Kamariya' reels. People are making reels on this song and uploading it on social media platforms. These clips are quickly going viral. Even government employees are making a reel to this song. However, they are frequently subjected to departmental action. In Ayodhya, one such case has come to light. Four female cops created a video based on the song 'Patli Kamariya' and shared it on social media. While taking action on this, the department has put them under line hazir. The female cops who made this video were assigned to Ramjanmabhoomi security.

According to reports, the video is a week old. Constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni, and Sandhya Singh appear in the 10-second viral video. In the afternoon, the female constable shot this video, when the temple is not open to the public.

According to the SSP, suspension will be implemented following an investigation

SSP Muniraj stated in the case, "All four female cops were assigned to VVIP duty. In the case, all four have been line hazir. Suspension will also be implemented following an investigation."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
IAS Tina Dabi chairs meeting in Jaisalmer ahead of Diwali, know what she directed authorities for festival preps
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu vs Prabhas' Adipurush vs Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Box office clashes during Sankranti 2023
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Chinese loan app's sextortion racket busted, used to threaten customers with sexually explicit photos
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.