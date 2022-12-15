UP women constables groove to 'Patli Kamariya' at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir complex, police department takes action

Screengrab

New Delhi: Social media is now flooded with 'Patali Kamariya' reels. People are making reels on this song and uploading it on social media platforms. These clips are quickly going viral. Even government employees are making a reel to this song. However, they are frequently subjected to departmental action. In Ayodhya, one such case has come to light. Four female cops created a video based on the song 'Patli Kamariya' and shared it on social media. While taking action on this, the department has put them under line hazir. The female cops who made this video were assigned to Ramjanmabhoomi security.

According to reports, the video is a week old. Constables Kavita Patel, Kamini Kushwaha, Kashish Sahni, and Sandhya Singh appear in the 10-second viral video. In the afternoon, the female constable shot this video, when the temple is not open to the public.

According to the SSP, suspension will be implemented following an investigation

SSP Muniraj stated in the case, "All four female cops were assigned to VVIP duty. In the case, all four have been line hazir. Suspension will also be implemented following an investigation."