UP woman seen hugging rider on bike’s fuel tank, police step in

The footage shows a man riding a bike with a Gorakhpur number plate while a woman is sitting on the petrol tank of the vehicle in front of him and hugging him as she passes through the traffic.

A video of a couple flouting traffic rules in the middle of a busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has gone viral on social media. The video, shot on Nauka Vihar Road in Ramgarhtal police station area, has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows a man riding a bike with a Gorakhpur number plate while a woman is sitting on the petrol tank of the vehicle in front of him and hugging him as she passes through the traffic.

Her face is clearly visible in the video, which was recorded by a car rider. Neither of the two seemed to have any concern for safety or rules while travelling like this.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the Gorakhpur traffic police traced the vehicle and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the driver for violating traffic and public safety norms, SP Traffic Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI. The police also confirmed that the couple has yet to be identified.

At present, the police have arrested the person who posted the clip.

Also read: 'Who is the winner?': Delhi Metro in spotlight again as women seen slapping, wrestling inside coach, WATCH