Watch: Group of students clash at private university in Greater Noida, viral video

Picture credit: Twitter- @ANI

A brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of a private university in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | A brawl broke out between first-year and second-year students of a private university in Greater Noida, UP. Dankaur PS and University administration are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of the viral video.



(Viral video, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/5YeiJuNy7q — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Galgotias University administration and Dankaur Police Station are taking necessary action in the incident by taking cognizance of a video that went viral on social media, officials said on Friday.

The viral video is making round on social media platforms and has been confirmed by the police.

Two groups of students could be seen attacking each other in a corridor at the college premises, the police said.

“Inquiry found that the clash broke out over entering the lift among students after which the argument turned violent,” the officer stated.