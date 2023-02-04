UP: Vegetable vendor kills wife, covers body with 30 kg salt, hides body by planting vegetables in Ghaziabad

A vegetable vendor named Dinesh was taken into custody after killing his wife and hiding her body in a field near Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. According to authorities, Dinesh strangled his wife on January 25 due to a domestic dispute.

Dinesh then kept the body in his home for a day before burying it in a field and covering it with 30 kg of salt to hasten decomposition.

The accused hid the body by planting vegetables over the burial spot to prevent anyone from coming across it.

However, Dinesh reported his wife missing to the police a few days later. When the case was examined, it was discovered that Dinesh had killed his wife out of wrath because he believed she was having an extramarital affair.

Police quickly arrested him after the investigation was over, and after being questioned, he admitted to the crime.

Before filing a complaint against the accused on Thursday, authorities helped the accused recover the woman's body from the field.