Watch: Group of youngsters fined Rs 68,000 for performing stunts on Holi in Noida

A group of youngsters were fined by Noida traffic police after an Instagram reel went viral on social media. The group members were performing “stunts” on a bike and two cars in Greater Noida on Holi.

The Noida traffic police reportedly fined 68,000 from the group for allegedly breaking traffic rules on Holi.

According to officials, the video was shot at Greater Noida's Ecotech-3. In accordance with Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the traffic police sent notices to the owners of the Hyundai Santro, Maruti Brezza, and Bullet motorcycles visible in the video. According to the traffic police, all of the vehicle owners are Gautam Buddha Nagar inhabitants.

Traffic police said, “Acting on a complaint received from social media, e-challans or fines of Rs 25,500, Rs 23,500 and Rs 19,000 have been imposed as per the rules against the concerned vehicle owners for making reels while doing stunts and violation of traffic rules.”

The drivers of the vehicles, according to the authorities, were discovered to be breaking numerous laws, including those relating to riding more than two people on a two-wheeler and driving dangerously.

According to officials, the car owners were also discovered to be breaking rules on the use of seat belts, driving privileges, and allowed ages.