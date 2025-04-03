The teenage girl was using her mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon when her mother took it away and went to a nearby field to harvest wheat. Upon returning, the mother discovered her daughter’s body and informed villagers and the police.

As technology proves to be both beneficial and detrimental, teenagers have become increasingly enslaved to their mobile phones. This addiction has led to a disturbing trend, with numerous incidents reported of teens taking drastic measures after their parents confiscate their devices. Another shocking incident has been reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi.

A 16-year-old girl died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, allegedly after her mother took away her mobile phone. Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the deceased was a high school student.

According to Vishwakarma, the girl was using her mobile phone on Wednesday afternoon when her mother took it away and went to a nearby field to harvest wheat. Upon returning, the mother discovered her daughter’s body and informed villagers and the police.

He said the girl died by suicide by hanging herself from a hook in the ceiling inside the house. Upon returning from the field, the girl’s mother discovered the minor’s body and alerted the villagers and police.The police arrived at the scene and sent the minor’s body for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.

A tragic incident in Bengaluru last month bears a striking resemblance to a recent case, where 15-year-old Avantika Chaurasia, a Class 10 student at Delhi Public School, Whitefield, allegedly took her own life after her mother scolded her for excessive mobile phone use. Avantika's mother had urged her to focus on her studies, but the teenager became distressed, locked herself in her room, and ended her life.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar Gunare stated that investigations were ongoing to determine if other factors contributed to Avantika's death. The Kadugodi police registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem.



(With inputs from PTI)